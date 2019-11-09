UrduPoint.com
Parliamentarians Meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 04:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that a strong foundation had been laid for progress of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that a strong foundation had been laid for progress of the province.

During a meeting with MNAs Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and Ameer Sultan here, the chief minister said relevant departments had been mobilised for providing relief to people, adding that action was being taken as per law against those who were creating artificial price-hike.

He said the people could not be left at the mercy of mafia who were looting people through artificial price-hike.

Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had come to power just to serve people, adding that the projects related to people's need were ignored in the past.

The CM said the incumbent government had set a new tradition of utilising resources for development of humans.

