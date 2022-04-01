UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Must Take Stand Against Foreign Powers: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Parliamentarians must take stand against foreign powers: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said it was high time for all the parliamentarians to take a stand against the foreign powers, which were allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said it was high time for all the parliamentarians to take a stand against the foreign powers, which were allegedly involved in hatching a conspiracy against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"As the foreign conspiracy becomes public knowledge, it will be difficult for all the public representatives to respond to this during a visit to their Constituencies," he said while talking to the media persons.

No doubt left after the issuance of the National Security Committee meeting's communiqu� and demarche by the Foreign Office over the matter, he said. It was ironic that some people had downplayed the "threat letter" and regime change plot of the foreign powers, he added.

Farrukh said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif had stated earlier that he would support the prime minister in the no-trust motion if there was any "threat" letter or document, but now he shied away from his own commitment.

He alleged that the opposition leaders were not ready to see the evidence of the conspiracy as they, themselves, were part of the plot.

"They did not have the guts to oust the government and brought the no-trust motion against a democratically elected prime minister on the behest of foreign conspirators," he added.

The opposition parties' leaders like 'Mir Jaffer' and 'Mir Sadiq' might compromise on the national interests for their vested ones, he claimed.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave leader and would never compromise on the national interests and the independent foreign policy pursued by his government for the country's progress and prosperity.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had outperformed all the opposition parties in the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's local bodies election.

He said the local bodies' election results had proved once again that the people stood by the PTI's manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Foreign Office Visit Progress Muslim Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Says 30 Countries Will Join US in Releasing ..

Biden Says 30 Countries Will Join US in Releasing Oil From Their Reserves

45 seconds ago
 RPO holds "Khuli Katchery" to address citizens gri ..

RPO holds "Khuli Katchery" to address citizens grievances

47 seconds ago
 CTP urges motorcyclists to use helmet

CTP urges motorcyclists to use helmet

48 seconds ago
 PRC organizes meeting with prison authorities in S ..

PRC organizes meeting with prison authorities in Sindh

50 seconds ago
 3 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Footballs exports witness 37.30% increase

Footballs exports witness 37.30% increase

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.