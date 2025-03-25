Parliamentarians Participant In Plant Sapling Campaign
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Senior Parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA and Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan planted a sapling in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk Park as part of an ongoing tree plantation campaign in connection with the World Forest Day.
According to the details both the parliamentarians visited the park also distributed saplings among the people . Special prayers were offered for the security and peace of the country and the nation.
Talking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that the Punjab government is trying to make the tree plantation campaign successful across the province.
"Every citizen should contribute in plantation and must ensure care and maintenance of the planted tree", she said.
She highlighted that due to the smog control policy of the Chief Minister of Punjab, pollution has been relieved and now the tree plantation campaign would have a positive impact on the environment.
She urged government, semi-government and private educational institutions to contribute to this noble task.
