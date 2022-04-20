Parliamentarians pay rich tribute to Iqbal Muhammad Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Lawmakers of various political parties on Wednesday paid glowing tribute to late member National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan for his services to the democracy and welfare of the masses.

The National Assembly offered "Fateha" for the departed soul of late Member National Assembly belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and paid tribute to his services in promoting democracy in the country and raising voice for the rights of people especially for Karachities.

Speaking in the House, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that late Iqbal Muhammad Ali was a committed political worker of MQM-P. He started his political career as councilor and remained member of this august house for four times. Despite political difference and all political circumstance, he always kept cordial relations with all members of this house, he said.

He said he (late Iqbal) was a decent, lively and lovely personality. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family members, Abdul Qadir Patet, Minister for Health Services and Regulations while eulogizing services of late Iqbal Muhammad Ali said that he always treated me as a younger brother. He has a great passion for cricket and played a pivotal role in pacifying tug of war between two cricket super starts, he added.

He said his services for the rights of people of Karachi would be remembered forever.

Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani while paying homage to the late MNA said that the people of his constituency would never forget his services for them and would be written in golden words.

Minister for Communication, Maulana Asad Mehmood expressed deep grief over the demise of late Iqbal Muhammad said that he always highlighted the problems of the people of his constituency at this august house.

He remained committed for addressing the problems of people of his constituency, he said.

He said the entire house would remember him for his decent and sober personality. He prayed Allah Almighty to shower his countless blessings on the departed soul.

Ramesh Kumar said that there should be separate gallery for late MNAs who rendered their services for cause of democracy and people welfare.

Salahuddin said Iqbal Muhammad was a basic worker of MQM. The late MNA bore all hardships, ups and downs during his political struggle, he added.

He said he was so popular that the people of Karachi elected him four times from various Constituencies. He always raised voices for the rights of common people, he added. He said he stood firm and loyal with his party in all circumstance.

Tahira Augranzeb while paying tribute said that the late MNA always guided me and other new parliamentarians about the business of the house.

Khurram Dastagir said he served the people and served his constituency. His services would be remembered for ever, he added.

He said the country has been deprived of an active and sober politician.

Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Shagufta Jumani, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Maulana Akbar Chitrali, Agha Rafiullah, Naz Balooch, Saira Bano, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel and others other also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Iqbal Muhammad Ali and paid tribute to his services for democracy.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also prayed Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul in eternal peace.

Later, he adjourned the session to meet on Thursday at 11:00 am without taking any other agenda item as per tradition.