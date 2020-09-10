UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Pays Homage To Father Of The Nation

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:08 PM

Parliamentarians pays homage to father of the nation

Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for giving a separate homeland to the Muslims of the sub-continent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for giving a separate homeland to the Muslims of the sub-continent.

They said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah battled a long struggle for the creation of Pakistan and the nation remembers the sacrifices of the great leader and the people of that time even today.

Talking to APP, Senator Najma Hameed urged the youth to follow the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

MNA Romina Khursheed Alam said that founder of the nation was a man of principles who never compromised on his principled stance.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that great leaders like him were born in centuries.

She said that the whole nation would pay homage to father of the nation on his death anniversary.

Sardar Rehman, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare wing Islamabad said the establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, harmony and affection was the dream of founder of the nation and we are living as a independent nation due to the hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan. He passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Muhammad Ali Jinnah Man September December Muslim From

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

24 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Tria ..

22 seconds ago

India left no scope for diplomacy over Kashmir: Ex ..

24 seconds ago

Govt preparing a special package to address issues ..

27 seconds ago

IMF Ready to 'Redouble Efforts' to Help Lebanon Ov ..

29 seconds ago

US Oil Output Rose 300,000 Barrels Per Day on Post ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.