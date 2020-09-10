Parliamentarians pays homage to father of the nation

Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for giving a separate homeland to the Muslims of the sub-continent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday paid glowing tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for giving a separate homeland to the Muslims of the sub-continent.

They said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah battled a long struggle for the creation of Pakistan and the nation remembers the sacrifices of the great leader and the people of that time even today.

Talking to APP, Senator Najma Hameed urged the youth to follow the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah for making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

MNA Romina Khursheed Alam said that founder of the nation was a man of principles who never compromised on his principled stance.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that great leaders like him were born in centuries.

She said that the whole nation would pay homage to father of the nation on his death anniversary.

Sardar Rehman, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Welfare wing Islamabad said the establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, harmony and affection was the dream of founder of the nation and we are living as a independent nation due to the hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan. He passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.