Parliamentarians Plant Trees At PHA Park

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Parliamentarians plant trees at PHA Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA along with Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan participated in the plantation campaign in Rawalpindi PHA Park by sapling trees here on Sunday.

Both the parliamentarians took part in a plantation drive on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking on this occasion, Tahira Aurangzeb underlined the need of planting maximum trees to prevent the effects of climate change at the global level. She urged the citizens to take part in plantation drive, saying it is important for all to ensure taking environment-friendly measures.

"Planting trees is not only religious, but also a national duty", she said.

Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan said that according to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, environment-friendly measures were being ensured.

