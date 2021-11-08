Parliamentarians, political leadership briefed on affairs related to national security, foreign affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The lawmakers belonging to Senate and National Assembly were briefed on Monday in the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security about matters pertaining to national security, foreign affairs, internal and external challenges faced by the county.

The committee met under chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser here in Parliament House. National Parliamentary and Political leadership, Members of the National Assembly and Senate, Provincial leadership, Prime Minister AJ&K and Military leadership participated in the meeting.

The participants were comprehensively briefed about issued related to National Security, Foreign Affairs, internal and external challenges faced by county.

They were also briefed about regional and political challenges especially the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jummu & Kashmir and Afghanistan.

It was outlined that Pakistan desired peoples' representative's government in Afghanistan and Pakistan would continue all-out support for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Furthermore, it was briefed that Pakistan played a responsible and positive role for peace in Afghanistan.

It was further apprised that Pakistan believed that peace in Afghanistan would pave way for regional peace and development.

The participants of the meeting were further informed that Pakistan was making every effort to ensure that the current situation did not give rise to another humanitarian and economic crisis which would add to the plight of the people and in that regard, Pakistan was in constant touch with the international community.

It was also hoped that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against Pakistan.

The meeting was also apprised about the border control system on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Parliamentary and Political leadership expressed satisfaction about Pakistan strategy to tackle internal and external challenges and expressed good wishes for prosperity, development and progress of Afghanistan.

They also said that such meetings paved way for harmony and unanimity of views on national issues.

At the end of the briefing, question and answer session was held in which the members of the committee presented their recommendations.

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee, the participants included Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Senate Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan, Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Suri, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Dr. Shirin Mazari, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Syed Shibli Faraz, Dr. Forough Naseem, Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Monis Elahi, Noor Haq Qadri, Omar Ayub Khan, Syed Fakhr Imam, Syed Aminul Haq, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi , Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Wasim, Members of National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, Members of the Senate Sherry Rehman, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Mohammad Tahir Bizenjo, Hidayatullah Khan, Mohammad Shafiq Tareen, Kamil Ali Agha, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Mohammad Qasim and Dilawar Khan.

Members of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Hina Rabbani Khar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mohsin Dawar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Tariq Sadiq, Syed Fayyaz Al Hassan,Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and Members of the National Assembly's Defense Committee also attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and other senior Military officers.