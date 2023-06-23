Open Menu

Parliamentarians Raise Concerns On Flood Relief, Load Shedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Parliamentarians in the National Assembly here on Friday brought forward critical issues affecting their Constituencies.

Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi highlighted the aftermath of last year's floods, while MQMP Salahuddin raised concerns about unscheduled load shedding in his constituency .

Additionally, Pakistan Muslim League's Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan called for the withdrawal of a 2 percent loan dedication for small farmers, and Mohsin Tawar urged the government to increase the number of judges in the Peshawar High Court.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf announced that the assembly would continue proceedings over the weekend to discuss the budget.

