Parliamentarians recommend various options to make budget people friendly

Parliamentarians from Treasury and Opposition benches on Friday participated in the budget discussion and recommended various options to make it more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of country's people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians from Treasury and Opposition benches on Friday participated in the budget discussion and recommended various options to make it more effective and helpful for improving the living standard of country's people.

Parliamentarians from government benches termed the budget as positive for people of the country that will be helpful in improving the economic situation of the country besides changing the life of common man. However MNAs from opposition benches criticized the budget, suggesting the government to include inputs from the parliamentarians for further improving it.

Participating in the discussion, Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam said innovative steps should be taken for improving the GDP of the country and making it at par with other developing countries.

He said that country's agriculture sector has been contributing of around 19% directly in country's economy while it has indirect share of 38%. He added still many steps were required to boost the agriculture sector.

He said that strong decisions should be made to meet the expectations of people of the country. "We have to improve our per capital income following the steps of countries like Singapore, Republic of Korea and Japan." He said that the government should work on conflict of interest legislation as such legislation is existed in many countries. He suggested to invest more in health and education sector besides starting technical and vocational training for country's youth and focus on Primary, middle, secondary and higher education.

He said that the government should also establish centers of excellence and improve the quality of research in universities and different sectors.

He said that both government and opposition had separate role in progress of the country and urged to play due role in this regard.

MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur said that the government should pay more focus on construction of new dams. He added limited amount had been allocated for new dams and asked the government to allocate more funds in this regard.

He said that in order to boost agriculture sector, construction of new roads and water availability was essential and suggested the government to allocate more funds for construction of roads and ensuring water supply in all provinces.

He said that the Federal government should start irrigation projects in Sindh besides allocation for boosting agriculture sector of the province.

He asked to avoid negative criticism to defame the political leaders in the parliament and advised to use polite language in the parliament.

MNA Muneer Aurakzai appreciated the role of Speaker National Assembly for addressing the concerns of people of erstwhile FATA and appreciated the step of present government for giving rights to the people of the area.

He said that it is a high time to capture the confidence of the people of erstwhile FATA as they faced lot of problems. He thanked Pakistan Army for allocating an amount of Rs 50 billion for development of erstwhile FATA from their own allocations.

He requested to allow Pakistan Army for managing the education system of the erstwhile FATA to improve the quality of education and literacy rate there. He said that a land revenue commission should be established for erstwhile FATA besides establishing banking system.

MNA Junaid Akbar thanked the Speaker National Assembly and other leadership of PTI for taking interest to resolve the issues of people of erstwhile FATA.

He said that a balanced and ideal budget was presented by PTI government with objective of improving the life of common man despite worst economic conditions due to bad governance of past governments.

MNA Osama Qadri said that supporting Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) by some opposition leaders was against the patriotism. He questioned why some political leaders were backing those who talked against Pakistan and Pakistan Army.

He said that the present government of PTI was striving to improve the economic condition of the country and presented a best budget in present situation. He said that the provincial government of Sindh had failed to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to people.