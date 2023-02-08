Parliamentarians renew pledge to fight for Kashmir cause at all fronts

Parliamentarians of both houses of Senate and National Assembly on Wednesday renewed their pledge to fight for the Kashmir cause at all fronts

The legislators in the presence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, and other members of cabinet and legislative assembly who were witnessing the joint session in the visiting gallery, assured to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just cause for realization of right to self-determination.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, addressing the joint session, said Pakistan's 220-million population was standing by Kashmiri brothers through thick and thin and they would not let anyone to suppress their indigenous movement of independence at all costs.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad, expressing solidarity with Kashmir, lauded the efforts of the AJK government and people for their unwavering support and unflinching efforts for the independence of their brothers who were in the world's largest open-air prison on the other side of the border.

He urged the international community to settle down the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, condemning the illegal detention of the IIOJK people, proposed the chair to constitute a committee comprising legislators of both houses to take up the case of Kashmir at the international fora effectively.

Balochistan Awami party's Senator Danesh Kumar expressed the hope that one day the people of IIOJK would witness the dawn of independence.

He said the minority communities were with their Kashmiri brothers and would remain so until and unless they reach their destiny.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan highlighted the Indian government's nefarious designs to bring demographic changes by populating approximately four million outsiders in the IIOJK.

Criticizing the previous government's policy on Kashmir, he opposed the two accords including Kartarpur Corridor and ceasefire with the Indian government.

He proposed the incumbent government not have dialogue or trade with the neighbouring country until and unless the Kashmir dispute was not resolved.

He also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's initiative and urged the national leadership to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute on permanent basis.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri severely criticized the previous government's policy about Kashmir and blamed it for betraying the innocent people of IIOJK and doing nothing against the Indian government's illegal acts of August 5, 2019.

He proposed the government to seek help of the United Nations and Islamic countries through diplomatic channels to find out an amicable solution of the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur said Kashmir and Palestine were two big issues of Muslim Ummah on this planet.

He said to take all possible measures for the settlement of Kashmir dispute as Kashmiris had kept their high hopes with the Pakistani government and nation.

PML-N MNA Muhammad Ashraf said a long-awaited referendum should be conducted in the IIOJK in the light of United Nations Security Council resolutions because the Kashmiris should be given their in-born right to self-determination.

He termed the previous government's request to ask former United States President Donald Trump to be the mediator between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute a wrong move.