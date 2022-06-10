Parliamentarians staged protest in front of Indian HC against blasphemous remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Parliamentarians led by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday staged a rally to protest the blasphemous remarks of Indian Bahartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders here in front of Indian High Commission (HC) at Diplomatic Enclave.

The protest rally was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Senator Maulana Atta ur Rehman, Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Hidayatullah, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Gurdeep Singh, MNA Rubina Irfan, Senator Hilal ur Rehman, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Sania Nishtar, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Azam Swati and Senator Keshoo Bai and others.

Addressing the participants, Senate Chairman said that they were here to record their protest against the blasphemous remarks of Indian leaders.

He said that Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was Rehmatul Alamin for the whole universe and appealed Indian general public to condemn such incidents and put pressure on its government to avoid such acts.

He demanded the suspension and severe punishments of those BJP officials.

He said that they should apologize to the Muslims for hurting their sentiments.

"We are here to represent 220 million people of Pakistan and it is our demand that Indian government should apology for blasphemous remarks, adding that "Muslims never tolerate desecration of their holy Prophet (PBUH)".

Speaking on the occasion, the parliamentarians in their brief speeches strongly condemned the Indian government officials for blasphemous remarks and demanded strict action against such leaders and avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

Senator Atta ur Rehman said that he was thankful to Senate Chairman for endorsing his suggestion of holding today protest rally.

He said that this was our demand that action should be taken against Indian officials for hurting sentiments of Muslims.

The protesters also carrying placards inscribed with condemnation slogans and demand for punishment of the desecrators of the holy Prophet (PBUH).