Parliamentarians strongly condemn India for revoking special status of IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians on Tuesday strongly condemned India for revoking special status of Occupied Kashmir and termed it clear violation of international treaties on Kashmir.

Talking to media, Federal Minister on Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem said that there were a number of options under consideration on this specific issue of ending special status of IOK.

He said that under international treaties India could not change the status of Occupied Kashmir and termed it totally unauthorized illegal action by India.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri brothers. He strongly condemned India for ending the special status of Kashmir and said that it was totally unacceptable to people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

MNA Mufti Asad Mahmood said whole nation stood united on issue of Kashmir. He said violation of India showed that it was undermining the international treaties.

Senator Rehman Malik said Pakistan should approach United Nations aboutthis illegal step of India.