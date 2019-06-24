Parliamentarians suggest withdrawal of tax on tobacco growers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians from the treasury and opposition benches in the National Assembly Monday suggested the government to withdraw new taxes proposed on the tobacco growers in the Federal budget 2019-20.

National Assembly resumed its session at the Parliament House with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

Participating in the debate, Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in transforming the country and earn a respectable place for the country in the comity of nations.

He said nobody was above the law and the corrupt elements would face accountability. The minister said that out of 70 million refugees across the world, 97 percent are Muslims.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was last hope for the people of the country.

He said the Prime Minister has presented himself for the accountability and asked other leaders to follow PTI chief in this regard.

The minister said that Imran Khan's political struggle was aimed at restoring the human dignity across the world.

He alleged that it was unfortunate that former rulers were reluctant to register FIR against Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav arrested in Balochistan.

Amir Haider Khan Hoti said keeping in view the high inflation, salaries of government employees should be increased by 25 percent instead of 5 or 10 percent.

He said tax imposed on tobacco growers in the new budget should be withdrawn. He said the tax should rather be increased on tobacco companies and the smokers.

He said it was unfortunate that PTI government had failed to achieve all the set targets.

Responding to points of ANP leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that tobacco growers would be provided relief in the budget.

He said that tobacco was cash crops for local farmers and the government would provide relief to the growers.

The minister said that he would also hold a meeting with the Hammad Azhar in this regard.

Pakistan Peoples Party Raja Pervaiz Asharf also endorsed the suggestion of Amir Haider Khan Hoti and said tax on tobacco should be withdrawn. He said that tax should be impose on multinational companies.

Muhammad Alamgir Khan of PTI highlighted the problems faced by Karachi and said sufficient funds should be allocated for development of the metropolitan.

He said jobs should be provided to the people of Karachi in the projects to be executed under PSDP. He said that trade with China should be carried out in the local Currency.

Hina Rabbani Khar said development funds should be provided to the elected representatives without any discrimination. She also expressed concerns over economic situation of the country.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said the present government was giving special importance to the development of Balochistan province.

She said it was the first time that fourteen percent of the total federal budget has been allocated for Balochistan. She said it was also the first time that the government was reaching out to the poorest of the poor.

She was of the view that during 2008 to 2013, no development work had been undertaken in the province.

She said that in the present budget, development funds had been allocated keeping in view the demand of the locals. She also appreciated the Pakistan Army for surrendering of funds for the development of remote areas.

The minister said that federal government was determine for peaceful and prosperous Balochistan province.

