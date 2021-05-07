Parliamentarians term EVMs as best source to clear elections' ambiguities

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday termed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as the best source of free, fair and transparent elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday termed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as the best source of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Highlighting the importance of electoral reforms and the use of electronic voting machines, they said transparent elections can only be ensured through the use of EVM.

Talking to APP in an exclusive interview, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the ordinance on electronic voting will be tabled in the parliament for discussion.

He said that Pakistan is a democratic country, its inhabitants democratic minded and always make independent decisions.

"But it is very unfortunate that the people's vote is robbed, they vote for someone else and it is counted for someone else." He said that there should be an environment where any person can contest elections and people can exercise their right to vote in a free and peaceful environment.

He said that our government under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring a new political culture in Pakistan through which the election process can be made clean and fair.

"We cannot claim it will bring 100% transparency, but it will improve the electoral process to a greater extent, therefore, an ordinance has been brought in this regard which we will present in the assembly." During the debate, the opposition can bring its own amendments to this ordinance and the grievances of the opposition will be addressed in this way.

He said that no one will raise questions on the voting system of Pakistan after this ordinance.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the responsibility of EVMs to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Science and Technology while the task related to the voting of Pakistanis abroad has been given to the Ministry of Information Technology.

Ali Mohammad Khan said, "If we want a clean, transparent and fair system, we have to take the path of science and technology." PTI member National Assembly, Ali Nawaz Awan said that democracy is an evolutionary process in which changes take place with the passage of time and various amendments to the constitution are clear proof of this.

He said that electoral reforms are also an important need of the present time and we have to adopt EVMs like the rest of the world.

Similarly, we have to give the voting right to the Pakistanis abroad who send Rs 28 billion in foreign exchange for which we have to form an electoral reform committee.

PTI Central Secretary, Ahmed Jawad said that allegations of rigging had been leveled in all the elections conducted in the past and every effort should be made to rectify the situation and bring transparency.

The best system of electronic voting machines can be used to determine transparency and procedures in the electoral process, which requires consultation with all parties. All political parties should support the government in this process, he stressed.

Ahmed Jawad said that the Prime Minister wanted electoral reforms, including electronic voting and this process is in the interest of all political parties and bring political stability to this country.

Central leader of PTI Amir Mahmood Kayani said that the electoral reforms are the only solution to address the objections related to the rigging in the election and the government will put in place reforms in the electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy.

He said that PM Imran Khan observed that apart from the 1970 elections, doubts over the credibility of results had been raised in every election. He added for a year now we have been asking the Opposition to cooperate with the government and help reform our present electoral system.

He said, "We should talk on electoral reforms and electronic voting machines, which are the best options to avail to hold a free, fair, and transparent election." He said that all technical issues can be resolved in the use of electronic voting machines with the start of the dialogue process. He added country needs such technology to make rigging free elections in the country.

He said that it was high time that the government and opposition should sit together to have a dialogue on electoral reforms.