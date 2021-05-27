Parliamentarians thank CM for Bhakkar development package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Members National and Provincial Assemblies and PTI office-bearers on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Deputy Commissioner's Office Bhakkar and thanked him for announcing development package for the area.

Usman Buzdar said that every district of Punjab was being awarded development package under the vision of composite development. He said the government was making efforts to solve the problems through the District Development Package and proposals and suggestions of elected representatives were being given due importance in this regard, said a handout issued here.

The government was working for setting up university in every district of Punjab, Buzdar said and added that completion of the district development package would resolve the basic public problems. The incumbent government was paying attention for resolving the peoples' problems, the CM said.

The parliamentarians said that the CM had won their hearts by announcing Thal university. MNA Sanaullah Mastikhel said that Usman Buzdar was a son of soil in a true sense and his doors were always open for all.

MNA Muhammad Afzal Khan said that Thal was also benefitting from the fruits of progress and development during the present regime. The chief minister had given due rights to every district, he added.

Member Punjab Assembly Saeed Akbar Niwani said that the development package was a vision of chief minister and a comprehensive roadmap of the development and prosperity of the people.

Amir Muhammad Khan said that consultation of assembly members in the development package would yield positive results.

Ghazanfer Abbas Cheena said that Thal university would play due role in the grooming of coming generations of the area. Amir Inayat Shahani said that the development package would alleviate the poverty of Bhakkar.

Usman Buzdar announced to set up cardiac centre in Bhakkar as well and assured early solution to problems of public representatives.

Those who met the chief minister included MNAs Sanaullah Khan Mastikhel, Dr Afzal Khan, MPAs Aamir Muhammad Khan, Saeed Akbar Khan Nowani, Ghazenfer Abbas Cheena, Aamir Inayat Khan Shahani, PTI office-bearers and other notables of the area.