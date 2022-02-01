UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Thank CM For Launching Health Cards In Bahawalpur

February 01, 2022

Members of the national and provincial assemblies hailing from Bahawalpur division called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Islamia University Baghdad Campus in Bahawalpur and thanked him for launching the new Pakistan National Health Card for Bahawalpur

The issuance of the national health card was a great gift of PTI and the people would always remember this step of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, they added.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that the Bahawalpur division was close to his heart and public welfare was very dear to him.

Buzdar said problems of the Bahawalpur division would be resolved on a priority. In the past, people were hoodwinked through political jugglery but nothing was done practically, he said adding the incumbent government had started projects for the welfare of the people.

