Parliamentarians To Ensure Translation Of Updates On VAW & SRHR Related Laws In Ocal Languages

Mon 02nd August 2021

Parliamentarians should ensure that information and updates on violence against women and sexual and reproductive health (VAW & SRHR) related laws be easily accessible and translated in local languages

Parliamentarians should show strong political will in order to address domestic violence, said Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive, Awaz Foundation Pakistan.

He said that there was need of legislation, more budgets and mass sensitization on curtailing gender based violence.

He said that all political parties should include this information in their respective political party manifestoes as well as by the Parliament.

Gender sensitive budgeting including all allocated resources be matched with the requirements of national policies to end violence against women & SRHR for all, said another women rights' activist Advocate Hasina Khan Civil Society should take immediate and effective legislation to end domestic and spousal violence that include provisions regarding prevention of violence against women, protection and support for the complainant/survivor and prosecution and strict punishment of the perpetrator.

Implementation of mechanisms should end gender based violence such as enhanced budgetary support on SDGs 5 related targets & indicators, the creation of specific centralized institutional mechanisms to monitor implementation.

Parliamentarians should use their oversight powers to monitor violence against women.

Parliamentarians should speak up and explain the laws and call the media, civil society organizations, the private sector and others to join in public education programmes.

Parliamentarians should hold public hearings on VAW& SRHR issues.

