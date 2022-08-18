UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians' Tree Plantation Day To Be Observed Weekly

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Forest department on Thursday decided to observe parliamentarians' plantation day once in a week to actively participate in the ongoing tree plantation drive.

Chairing a meeting here, Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah directed the officers concerned to ensure necessary arrangements in this regard.

"Saturday will be observed as parliamentarians' plantation day", he said.

The minister directed the officers concerned to submit weekly progress report regarding tree plantation in his office for review.

He said maximum tree plantation was need of the hour for healthy environment.

