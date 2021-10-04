Parliamentarians underscore climate finance distribution mechanism critical for developing countries

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The parliamentarians on Monday underscored that it was necessary for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) meeting to devise a clear and transparent climate finance distribution mechanism for developing countries to address climate change.

Addressing the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)'s dialogue titled "Pre COP-26: The Road to Glasgow" held here, flanked by members of the diplomatic fraternity including ambassadors of Germany, European Union Delegation's Deputy Head of Mission for Pakistan and others, Member National Assembly (MNA) Romina Khursheed Alam expressed her views on Pakistan's efforts to address environmental degradation and participation at the COP-26.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Romina of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said climate change was a national and global issue and keeping in view, the scale of destruction posed by it, there was urgent need to ensure a proper distribution and execution of finances to ensure adaptation and mitigation measures in developing countries.

She said there should be an evaluation of previous COP meetings held to question the impacts and outcomes of their engagements in addressing climate change.

MNA Romina also added that transfer of technology was also imperative for the developing countries effort to address climate change. She also urged the key stakeholders under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)'s COP forum to declare a "Climate Emergency" to spearhead climate action on war footings.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seconded MNA Romina's recommendations and said that implementation and evaluation plan for developing countries like Pakistan was critical that required due attention of the stakeholders for judicious distribution of climate finance.

He underscored that the country's water scarcity ratio was rapidly increasing at an alarming pace and was also among the top ten countries vulnerable due to climate change.

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said the current decade was a decisive decade to limit emissions and contain rising global warming. He also informed the forum that German government was taking various emissions to ensure zero net emissions. He added that Germany was the largest donor of climate protection efforts with over $1 billion donations provided globally.

Deputy Head of EU Delegation in Pakistan Thomas Seiler said highlighted the multi-sectorial initiatives launched in the country in climate change adaptation and mitigation domain. He underscored the fundamental need for a water agreement between India and Pakistan to address increasing water scarcity issue of the latter.

Economic Counsellor, the Embassy of United States of America Danial Froats also underlined the stakeholder engagement between the US and Pakistan on Climate Change. He appreciated the latter's shift in the energy mix to renewables and said Pakistan deserved recognition for her lest cost electricity dispatching mechanism.

Canadian High Commissioner was represented by Luke Myer who shed light on Canadian government's efforts in addressing climate change and collaboration with Pakistan to increase its climate resilience.

Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA)'s Harjeet Singh participated via Zoom link and explained the key challenges to be faced at the COP-26 forum in Glasgow. The dialogue was moderated by Senior Environmentalist and Climate Change Expert at the SDPI Marryam Shabbir Abbasi.

Executive Director, SDPI Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri said Pakistan wanted to be the part of solution and work for clean green recovery of the planet earth.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a target of 30 percent energy mix over renewables by 2030 and had capped the coal fired power plants. "According to a SDPI research, it will cost $1.35 billion to roll back existing coal power plants," he underscored.