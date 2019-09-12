Parliamentarians urge for govt, opposition unity on Kashmir

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians Thursday stressed for unity of the government and opposition on Kashmir issue to send a strong message to India and the international community.

Speaking to mediamen after the joint session of the Parliament, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umer said opposition should extend support to the government on the issue of Kashmir.

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas said President Arif Alvi delivered a comprehensive speech during the joint session and talked about the challenges faced by the country.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the United Nations resolutions.

"We need to lobby hard to the international community to get its support on Kashmir. We need unity." He expressed satisfaction that the people of tribal areas had got their constitutional and legal rights.

He said those who looted the national wealth and took it to foreign countries were now opposing the government.

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab said President was the head of state and a neutral personality.

President Arif Alvi sent a good message on Kashmir during his speech in the Parliament.

The President touched upon every important subject from economy to foreign affairs.

She said it was prerogative of Speaker to issue production orders or do otherwise.

The Speaker was independent and neutral and opposition could not put pressure on him for the production orders, she said adding when the production orders of opposition members were issued, their involvement in the budget session was negligible.

Opposition only insulted itself by creating ruckus during the speech of the President, she observed.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said Pakistanis should remain united to help the Kashmiris get their right to self determination.

He said the government should step ahead to bring the opposition on board on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should get a date for discussion on Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council, during his visit to the UN for his address to the General Assembly in New York.

He suggested that Pakistan should close its airspace for India to express its dismay.

Member National Assembly Qaiser Sheikh said it was clear that India had annexed Kashmir and Pakistan needed to attract attention of the international community.

He said the recent incidents of police mistreatment of citizens in Punjab was a matter of concern and the government should immediately take action.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini expressed concern over the lack of harmony between the government and the opposition on Kashmir. All parties should be on the same page on Kashmir.

He said the government should move with caution while taking any decision on KarachiHe said the international community needed to come together to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan desired friendship with its neighbours so peace could be maintained and economies in the region could grow, the Senator added.