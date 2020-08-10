Parliamentarians urge students to play role for progress of country

The students are the root of the development in the country so they should come forward to play role for development of the country said Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The students are the root of the development in the country so they should come forward to play role for development of the country said Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Abida Raja.

Talking to APP, she said that the students could play very important and big role in the development of the country.

One can never hope for a successful country if there were no educated and hard working people, she added.

The students who were learning today, would be in practical life and could work for future of the country, she said adding, in future they could become the pillar of public sector and private sectors.

She further said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to make the future of the youngsters bright.

She said, the government under green and clean Punjab had launched mega tree plantation campaign. A large number of saplings would also be planted on Aug 14, Independence Day across Rawalpindi district.

Efforts were also being made to create awareness among the citizens about climate change and its consequences, she added.

MPA Farah Agha told APP that the monsoon plantation campaign would continue in the district till September and the target set by the government would be achieved. She said, PTI government was making hectic efforts for clean and green Punjab in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister had urged the Tiger Force role to support the authorities concerned for making the plantation campaign a success.

She also requested the people to plant at least a sapling on Aug 14 during their Independence Day celebrations.

To a question,she informed that different programs would be organized under the auspices of the Tiger Force to mark the Independence Day in befitting manner.