UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Urge To Forge Unity To Cope With Current Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Parliamentarians urge to forge unity to cope with current challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Saturday urged to forge unity to cope with current challenges and move forward for a bright future of Pakistan by reviewing the past mistakes.

Taking part in debate in the National Assembly (NA), held in connection with the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif felicitated Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for organizing a three-day Diamond Jubilee celebration of the first Constituent Assembly.

He said a series of conventions and events of diamond jubilee were participated by non-Muslim Pakistanis and people from all walks of life which were highly commendable.

He said today, we were celebrating 75 years of independence, however, we should ensure self-accountability to analyse what we had lost and achieved during the period.

The minister said the democratic governments and parliaments were dissolve in past due to undue intervention in their affairs adding obstacles were created in the working of Parliament which was supposed to play its actual role.

He said it was a good omen that there was consistency in the democratic process of the Parliament since 2008. "If we make comparison of the 75 years, there was despondency and division, despite that people are in love with Pakistan", he added.

He said we were elected representatives of 220 million people and it was our mandate to lead the people, adding the way Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had governed the country in the last four years, it had destroyed the political culture badly.

"Politician should do politics with the support of masses and their votes," he said, adding we should respect all the institutions as per Constitution.

He said a person who had no political status, used a language which was never used by any other political leader throughout the political history.

Khawaja Asif said we should make promise to rise with the support of people instead of any other power.

He said Parliament was supreme and 1973 Constitution was sacred for all of us.

"We should rely on the power of people," he said adding this was our moral and constitutional obligation to respect the judiciary.

He said we should respect the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces as they were rendering their precious lives in the line of duty.

He said all the institutions should work within their constitutional domains.

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah congratulated the countrymen over completion of 75 years of independence of Pakistan.

He also lauded the Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf for arranging magnificent Diamond Jubilee celebrations and hoped for the bright future of the country.

He also remembered the sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said their efforts for right to self-determination would be successful one day.

He said we would have to ensure self-accountability to move forward and new generation would have to be told about the purpose behind the creation of Pakistan. Though Pakistan was facing severe economic and other challenges but Quaid's Pakistan would get rid of all problems through unity, he added.

PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar said Pakistan was full of resources and the nation had the ability to remain steadfast against the challenges and tackle them accordingly.

He said all institutions including Pakistan Army should be respected which had given great sacrifices for the country.

Minister for Communication and Parliamentary Leader of MMA, Asad Mehmood said freedom was a great blessing and the entire nation was thankful to Allah Almighty to bestow us with it.

He said services of all including laborers, agriculturists, teachers, bureaucrats, armed forces and others should be acknowledged who were struggling for a great Pakistan.

He also supported the freedom struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said it would get success in near future.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India National Assembly Army Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Water Parliament Khursheed Ahmed Jammu Independence Lead Moral All From Unity Foods Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

1 hour ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

1 hour ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

2 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

2 hours ago
 Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Ha ..

Independence Day central ceremony to be held at Haziri Bagh

2 hours ago
 Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independenc ..

Japanese envoy felicitates Pakistan on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.