Parliamentarians Urged To Ensure Easy Access To Information On Violence Against Women And Sexual And Reproductive Health Laws

Sat 07th August 2021

Parliamentarians should ensure that information and updates on violence against women and sexual and reproductive health related laws be easily accessible and translated in local languages

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentarians should ensure that information and updates on violence against women and sexual and reproductive health related laws be easily accessible and translated in local languages.

Parliamentarians should show strong political will in order to address domestic violence, said Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive, Awaz Foundation Pakistan on Saturday. He said that there was need of legislation, more budgets and mass sensitization on curtailing gender based violence. He said that all political parties should include this information in their respective political party manifestos as well as by the Parliament.

Women rights' activist Advocate Hasina Khan said, the gender sensitive budgeting including all allocated resources be matched with the requirements of national policies to end violence against women and sexual and reproductive health for all, said another. She said the civil society should take immediate and effective legislation to end domestic and spousal violence that include provisions regarding prevention of violence against women, protection and support for the complainant and survivor and prosecution and strict punishment of the perpetrator.

Implementation of mechanisms should end gender based violence such as enhanced budgetary support five related targets and indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the creation of specific centralized institutional mechanisms to monitor implementation, she expressed.

She said, the parliamentarians should use their oversight powers to monitor violence against women. They should speak up and explain the laws and call the media, civil society organizations, the private sector and others to join in public education programmes. The lawmakers should hold public hearings on violence against women and sexual and reproductive health related issues, she added.

