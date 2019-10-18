UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Visit Child Protection Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:57 PM

Parliamentarians visit Child Protection Bureau

A delegation of women parliamentarians visited the Child Protection Bureau, here on Friday and spent time with children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of women parliamentarians visited the Child Protection Bureau, here on Friday and spent time with children.

Delegation members said that they were very impressed by the services being rendered by the bureau to their children.

It is worth mentioning that they visited the bureau on the invitation of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

Women parliamentarians were of the view that the chairperson had taken number of steps for the welfare of helpless and shelter-less kids.

Those visited including MNA Rubina Jamil, MPAs Shamsa Ali, Shawana Bashir, Neelam Hayat, Sadia Sohail Rana and Hina Parvaiz Butt.

Related Topics

Neelam Women

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

1 minute ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health Deptt

4 seconds ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

7 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Develop System for Monitoring Gree ..

9 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs for optimum use of Evacuee ..

10 seconds ago

'Anti-dengue measures being monitored'

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.