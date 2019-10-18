Parliamentarians visit Child Protection Bureau

A delegation of women parliamentarians visited the Child Protection Bureau, here on Friday and spent time with children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of women parliamentarians visited the Child Protection Bureau, here on Friday and spent time with children.

Delegation members said that they were very impressed by the services being rendered by the bureau to their children.

It is worth mentioning that they visited the bureau on the invitation of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

Women parliamentarians were of the view that the chairperson had taken number of steps for the welfare of helpless and shelter-less kids.

Those visited including MNA Rubina Jamil, MPAs Shamsa Ali, Shawana Bashir, Neelam Hayat, Sadia Sohail Rana and Hina Parvaiz Butt.