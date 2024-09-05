Parliamentarians Visit IMCG F-7/4,lauds Modern Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On a recent visit to IMCG F-7/4 Islamabad, Special Secretary Sindh Syed Junaid Shah and Parliamentarians Madam Nikhat Shakeel and Madam Soofia Saeed had a productive and fruitful experience.
They commended the efforts of the Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training in provision of missing facilities at ICT Educational Institutions, said a press release on Thursday.
They also appreciated the facilities, including, IT parks, podcast room, medical room facility, cleanliness of the school, and facilities provided by Federal Education Ministry.
The guests were impressed by the initiatives taken by the Education Ministry.
The students conducted interviews with the esteemed guests, and the Special Secretary requested a documentary on the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
Additionally, they expressed interest in implementing these initiatives in their respective province.
Furthermore, they appreciated the Education Fair, which featured a student counseling event held daily from September 4th to 14th, 2024.
Representatives from renowned universities conducted sessions on student counseling, and the guests acknowledged the value of this initiative.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daycare Center established at NTDC4 seconds ago
-
Court adjourns 190mln pound reference till Sept 77 seconds ago
-
IRC delegation calls on Fakhre Jahan to discuss developmental projects10 seconds ago
-
USC slashes prices by 10-15PC on 800 items13 seconds ago
-
Court extends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's interim bails till Sep 1917 seconds ago
-
KP Special assistant chairs meeting on Lake Shore Tourism Project29 seconds ago
-
PSCA reunites lost child with her parents36 seconds ago
-
Safe Cities reunites child with parents50 seconds ago
-
‘World Literacy Day’ marked11 minutes ago
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces prepared to defeat terrorists, ever ready to respond to any challenge: Preside ..11 minutes ago
-
Judicial complex attack case; court adjourns hearing till Sept. 1311 minutes ago