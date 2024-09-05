Parliamentarians visit IMCG F-7/4,lauds modern facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On a recent visit to IMCG F-7/4 Islamabad, Special Secretary Sindh Syed Junaid Shah and Parliamentarians Madam Nikhat Shakeel and Madam Soofia Saeed had a productive and fruitful experience.

They commended the efforts of the Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training in provision of missing facilities at ICT Educational Institutions, said a press release on Thursday.

They also appreciated the facilities, including, IT parks, podcast room, medical room facility, cleanliness of the school, and facilities provided by Federal Education Ministry.

The guests were impressed by the initiatives taken by the Education Ministry.

The students conducted interviews with the esteemed guests, and the Special Secretary requested a documentary on the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Additionally, they expressed interest in implementing these initiatives in their respective province.

Furthermore, they appreciated the Education Fair, which featured a student counseling event held daily from September 4th to 14th, 2024.

Representatives from renowned universities conducted sessions on student counseling, and the guests acknowledged the value of this initiative.