Parliamentarians visit National Power Control Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :A group of Members of National Assembly comprising ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ms Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Sanaullah visited NTDC National Power Control Center (NPCC) here Sunday.

Joint Secretary Transmission, Power Division, Ahmed Taimoor Nasir, Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub and officers from NPCC briefed the MNAs about current power situation, system operations of NPCC and responded the questions asked.

The Managing Director NTDC apprised the delegation that the current nameplate capacity is 37,261 MW, dependable capacity is 33,565 MW, said a press release.

Current available capacity is lower due to outage of about 3,000 MW from Tarbela Power Station, lower inflows due to Skardu temperature, forced and scheduled outages and transmission constraints, he said.

While responding to another question, the MD NTDC informed that RFO plants are about 17% of system installed capacity and the plants are made operation on merit base once system demand crosses 18,000 MW mark also operated to ensure stability of system.

Responding about maximum capacity of the system, Joint Secretary NTDC informed that on June 12, 2021, transmission system successfully transmitted 23,795 MW with stable system, however, current maximum capacity is about 24,500 to 25,000 MW.

He also said that NPCC allocates quota of power to DISCOs in accordance with available generation.

The MD NTDC also informed that ± 660kV HVDC Matiari-Lahore transmission line will transmit maximum 4000 MW from South to North and mostly cheaper power generation from Coal, Nuclear and future generation from Thar.

While responding to another questions, Joint Secretary Transmission said that currently no load management is being carried out.

However, during the first 10 days of current month, rise in temperature and heatwave caused excessive demand of power, thus load management had to be carried out.

Apart from that load management on high loss feeders being carried out by DISCOs.

He also informed that CTBCM implementation is being rigorously followed and is expected to be implemented by 2022.

The parliamentarians appreciated the working of NTDC and its staff and later visited the control room of NPCC and witnessed the real time despatch and control of power system.