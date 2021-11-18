Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to condole the death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

Those who visited his house included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, former Minister Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, social figure Dr Jamal Nasir and other personalities.

Pakistan Awami Teheek's Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri made a telephone call from Canada to condole the demise of his brother.

In their condolence message, President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi expressed grief over the death of the elder brother of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.