UrduPoint.com

Parliamentarians Visit Sheikh's Residence To Condole Brother's Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Parliamentarians visit Sheikh's residence to condole brother's death

Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to condole the death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life on Thursday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to condole the death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

Those who visited his house included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, former Minister Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, social figure Dr Jamal Nasir and other personalities.

Pakistan Awami Teheek's Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri made a telephone call from Canada to condole the demise of his brother.

In their condolence message, President Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi expressed grief over the death of the elder brother of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Water Canada Moonis Elahi Nasir Muslim Family From Punjab Assembly Azam Khan Swati Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign MoU in educational affairs

UAE, Israel sign MoU in educational affairs

14 minutes ago
 US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Visit E ..

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Visit Ethiopia Later on Thursday - St ..

18 seconds ago
 Govt to make Pakistan thalassemia free: Noor ul Ha ..

Govt to make Pakistan thalassemia free: Noor ul Haq Qadri

19 seconds ago
 Rigging to be controlled through EVMs: Senator Fai ..

Rigging to be controlled through EVMs: Senator Faisal

21 seconds ago
 Hundreds of migrants arrive back in Iraq on flight ..

Hundreds of migrants arrive back in Iraq on flight from Belarus

22 seconds ago
 Iceland's volcano pauses, but too early to say it' ..

Iceland's volcano pauses, but too early to say it's over

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.