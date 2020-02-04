(@ChaudhryMAli88)

While taking part in the debate on Kashmir, the parliamentarians vociferously criticized India for its unrelenting violations of basic rights of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :While taking part in the debate on Kashmir, the parliamentarians vociferously criticized India for its unrelenting violations of basic rights of Kashmiris.

They were of the view that parliamentary delegations should be sent abroad to convince the world to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Member National Assembly Ali Gohar said the Indian government showed its real face and annexed Kashmir and declared it as its territory.

He said the nation was united for the integrity of Pakistan. The opposition including Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Pakistan Peoples Party had set aside their political differences to stand for the cause of Kashmir.

Kashmir was the integral part of Pakistan and would continue to remain so, he added.

Dr Shahnaz Baloch said Pakistan needed to resolve its problems first and undertake reforms while extending support to Kashmiris.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the Speaker National Assembly for opposing the bills for increasing salaries of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate and for representing the aspirations of people.

Novel coronavirus was a serious threat and the house should hold extensive discussion on the risks posed by the virus, he added.

He said Pakistan had fought three wars on Kashmir and was ready to respond to the aggression of India, adding Pakistan wanted peace in the region but this desire should not be considered a weakness.

India and Pakistan were nuclear powers and any war would destroy both of them, he added.

The minister said Pakistan never elected extremist parties like Bharatiya Janata Party which was even suppressing its own people.

Dissent was crushed in India, he said adding the violations of rights of people in India was condemnable.

He said for the last two hundred days, there was communication blockade and people were besieged in Kashmir.

He lauded the leaders of Kashmir including Mir Waiz Umar Farooq, Ali Gilani and Asiya Andrabi for their long struggle against the Indian hegemony and oppression.

Despite all the political differences, the parties were steadfast for the freedom of Kashmir, he added.

Abdul Qadir Patel said Kashmir was the issue which was left unresolved at the time of partition of Indian sub continent.

He said India turned Kashmir into a jail, its planes violated airspace of Pakistan and usurped freedom of Kashmir and put the whole population of Kashmir valley under curfew.

He criticized the decision to increase influence of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the Pakistani economy.

Patel said war was not a solution to any problem, adding the founder of Pakistan Peoples Party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that the Pakistani nation was ready to fight for Kashmir for the next 100 years.

He complained of lack of support from Muslim countries on the issue of Kashmir.

Amir Haider Hoti said India changed the special status of Kashmir and imposed indefinite curfew in the Kashmir valley.

It was important that the Parliament should have unanimity of views on the Kashmir issue, he added.

In the past, the parliament had developed consensus when Pakistan fought its war against terrorism and carried out military operations in Swat and other areas, he added.

Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das said minorities in Pakistan stood with Kashmiris.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the United Nations General Assembly passed two resolutions granting Kashmiris the right to decide their future through a plebiscite.

He said the UN also passed resolutions on East Timor and South Sudan and both became separate states after some years.

He condemned the world powers for their double standards and for not implementing the resolutions on Kashmir.

Muslims were being exploited all across the world including in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Palestine, he added.

He said India was carrying out massive human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir.

The minister said sit in of opposition in October last year put Kashmir in the back ground.

Naz Baloch said India had entered hundreds of thousands of troops in Kashmir and took away the rights of Kashmiris and tortured elderly and youth and raped women and girls.

Kashmiris should be given their right to self determination and the world should make efforts for resolving the Kashmir issue, she added.

Saifur Rehman said Kashmiris were facing oppression of India.

He endorsed the view that delegations of parliamentarians should be sent abroad for cause of Kashmiris.

Leader of Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI) Asad Mehmood said the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir provided the basis to Pakistan to advocate its case on Kashmir.

Pakistan had been extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, he added.

He observed the efforts made by the government were not enough to make progress on the Kashmir issue.

The MNA said Muslims of sub continent waged a hundred year struggle against the British and the same would be done by Pakistanis and Kashmiris on the issue of Kashmir.

He censured the world powers for their criminal silence on the oppression of India against the Kashmiris.

Asad said people in Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan had held their ground on the Kashmir issue and did not retreat from their stance.

He called upon the government to reactivate their diplomatic efforts.

Khurram Dastgir said for Pakistan, Kashmir was not just territorial dispute and it was striving for securing right of self determination of Kashmiris.

He said when India ended the special status of Kashmir and annexed the territory it was setback for the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Indian troops killed one hundred thousand Kashmiris and raped women, he said and advised that these atrocities should be exposed before the international community.

He said Pakistan needed to retool its foreign policy by taking advantage of its strength including its nuclear deterrence.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said Kashmiris felt honoured to bury their martyrs in the flag of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser read out a statement giving details of the efforts made by the National Assembly to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international forums. He gave details of his interactions and those of parliamentary delegations at international forums and meetings of parliamentarian associations and organizations like Inter-Parliamentary Union and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.