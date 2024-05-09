Parliamentarians vowed to tackle rapid population growth for national development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Lawmakers on Thursday said curbing Pakistan's runaway population growth rate demands a united political front.

“We need to transcend political differences for greater national cause and all political parties should sign a charter of population” they said while addressing the inaugural meeting of Parliamentary Forum on Population held after General Election 2024, organized by the Population Council with the support of United Nations Population Fund.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr Farooq Sattar, Senator Sherry Rehman, former Senator, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Dr. Zeba Sathar, country Director of the Population Council addressed the session.

The speakers emphasized on increased investment and stronger legislation on family planning programs which could accelerate Pakistan’s progress across social, economic and environmental areas of sustainable development.

“Resources of the country are stretched thin by rapid population growth which hinders achievement of development goals like education, employment opportunities, and access to necessities”, they added.

They also praised a cross-party consensus on population agenda at the PFP and emphasized the need for a harmonious balance between population and resources for the progress of the country.

In their comments, the parliamentarians emphasized that population was a critical national issue that required immediate attention.

It is important to address misperceptions amongst citizens that hinder the uptake of family health services.

The role of religious scholars in creating greater social acceptability of family planning was emphasized by the parliamentarians of national and provincial assemblies.

It was suggested that religious leaders should promote responsible parenthood and address religious misperceptions amongst masses. Parliamentarians also urged for propagating the consensus of all major religious scholars on the permissibility of birth spacing in islam as a means to save mothers’ lives to ensure the wellbeing of the family which is a basic human right.

Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Country Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, commended the bipartisan consensus at the meeting and urged parliamentarians to prioritize addressing rapid population growth.

In her welcome remarks, Dr. Zeba Sathar, Country Director of the Population Council, drew attention to Pakistan's current fertility trends and the broad impact of population growth on the country's development indicators.

She remarked, "With 241.5 million population and staggering intercensal growth rate of 2.55%, the Population Census 2023 showed a rapid increase in population which poses a significant challenge to the country's development as well as underscores the imperative for strong political resolve.”

