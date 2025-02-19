Parliamentary CAUCUS Delegation On Child Rights To Visit AJK Assembly On Feb 20
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A high-level delegation from the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) of the National Assembly of Pakistan, led by its Convenor and MNA, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, will visit the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on February 20, 2025. The delegation will meet with the Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly, Ch. Latif Akbar and Members of the AJK Legislative Assembly to discuss the establishment of a Child Rights Caucus within the AJK Assembly and address pressing child rights issues in the region.
The visit aims to strengthen parliamentary engagement in advancing child protection laws, improving access to education, and combating child labor and exploitation in AJK.
By institutionalizing a Child Rights Caucus, PCCR seeks to enhance legislative collaboration, advocate for child-friendly policies, and align efforts with national and international commitments, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).
Under the leadership of Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA, the delegation will engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure that child welfare remains a legislative priority in AJK. The initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening policy frameworks and institutional mechanisms for safeguarding children's rights in the region.
