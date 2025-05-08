Parliamentary Caucus On Child Rights (PCCR) Meeting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A productive meeting was held between members of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) and the leadership team of Save the Children (STC) to explore mutual areas of collaboration and strengthen institutional ties for the welfare and protection of children across Pakistan.
During the meeting, Save the Children briefed PCCR members on its wide-ranging initiatives in Pakistan. The organization is actively working in collaboration with child protection units and is delivering impactful services in the areas of health, education, and nutrition.
From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh, Save the Children has provided essential services including health care, food assistance, shelter, and other welfare support. As of November 2024, STC has successfully reached over 1.3 million children across the country.
A key highlight of the meeting was the discussion on the Young Citizen Internship Program—a flagship initiative of PCCR held annually during the months of June and July, engaging 70–80 adolescents aged 12–18.
Save the Children expressed keen interest in supporting and collaborating on the 2025 cycle of the program, building on its support from the previous year.
The collaboration aims to provide young participants with meaningful exposure and learning opportunities in child rights and development.
Members of PCCR, National Assembly present at the meeting included Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Convenor PCCR
Dr. Shazia Sobia, Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli, Dr. Shaista Jadoon, Syed Hazik Bukhari, Ms. Iffat Pervaz.
Representatives from Save the Children included Mr. Muhammad Khuram Gondal, Country Director, Ms. Aana Hasan, New business Development (NBD) Coordinator, Ms. Munaza, Manager Programs.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further developing this collaboration, with next steps to be formalized in the coming weeks.
