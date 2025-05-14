(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held here on Wednesday.

As Convenor of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), Chairperson PCCR said, I strongly condemn the recent, unprovoked Indian aggression across the Line of Control, which led to the tragic martyrdom of seven innocent Pakistani children aged 3–18: Hawa Bibi, Urwa Zubair, Muhammad Bin Zubair, Uwain Zubair, Umar Musa, Umar Zubair, and Irtiza Turi.

This inhumane attack on civilian areas is a blatant violation of International Humanitarian Law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) and Additional Protocol I (1977), which prohibit targeting civilians in conflict. India’s actions also contravene its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, especially Articles 6 and 38, and violate multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, including 1261, 1612, and 1882, aimed at protecting children in armed conflict.

These attacks may constitute war crimes under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

We urge the Government of Pakistan to raise this grave matter at international forums including the UN, UNICEF, OIC and Human Rights Council, and demand accountability for this atrocity, she added.

The PCCR stands with the bereaved families and calls on the global community to break its silence. The protection of children is a sacred duty and a moral imperative under international law and human conscience.