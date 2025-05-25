Open Menu

Parliamentary Caucus On Child Rights (PCCR) To Launch Key Report On Out-of-school Children In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) to launch key report on out-of-school Children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), envisioned by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and led by its Convenor, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA, with the support of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, is set to host the closing ceremony of its nationwide initiative.

The initiative titled "Pakistan’s Education Crisis: Enhancing Parliamentary Engagement on Out-of-School Children,” on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The event will mark the launch of a landmark report titled “Parliamentary Engagement for National Strategy on Education Emergency,” outlining actionable, locally rooted solutions to address the crisis of over 26 million out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Developed through extensive community consultations across all four provinces, the report reflects Parliament’s renewed commitment to educational equity in light of the National Education Emergency declared in 2024.

Key federal and provincial lawmakers, government representatives, and civil society partners will attend the ceremony.

