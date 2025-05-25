- Home
- Pakistan
- Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) to launch key report on out-of-school Children in Pakist ..
Parliamentary Caucus On Child Rights (PCCR) To Launch Key Report On Out-of-school Children In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR), envisioned by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and led by its Convenor, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA, with the support of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, is set to host the closing ceremony of its nationwide initiative.
The initiative titled "Pakistan’s Education Crisis: Enhancing Parliamentary Engagement on Out-of-School Children,” on Monday, May 26, 2025, at the Parliament House, Islamabad.
The event will mark the launch of a landmark report titled “Parliamentary Engagement for National Strategy on Education Emergency,” outlining actionable, locally rooted solutions to address the crisis of over 26 million out-of-school children in Pakistan.
Developed through extensive community consultations across all four provinces, the report reflects Parliament’s renewed commitment to educational equity in light of the National Education Emergency declared in 2024.
Key federal and provincial lawmakers, government representatives, and civil society partners will attend the ceremony.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Jordan on Independence Day
Eid al-Adha expected on 6th June in most Islamic countries: International Astron ..
Australian authorities airdrop supplies to farmers stranded by floods
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025
UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku
Jordan, Grenada sign joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations
UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..
Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..
Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..
Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses sympathy over loss from Punjab rains30 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi chairs key meeting on Islamabad’s Administration32 seconds ago
-
DIG Tariq awards police officers for outstanding performance37 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits arrested for killing citizen during robbery39 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) to launch key report on out-of-school Children in Pakist ..41 seconds ago
-
CM's far-sighted approach, tech advancements to transform Punjab's environment soon: DG EPA44 seconds ago
-
Two girls drown in fish farm11 minutes ago
-
E-gadget app helps recover 400 stolen phones11 minutes ago
-
Gond Kateera:A natural shield against summer heat41 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts Therapeutic Pottery workshop 'The Art of Pottery”51 minutes ago
-
Lone appeals for global help on Kashmir amid heightened tensions after India's humiliating defeat on ..1 hour ago
-
Heatwave fuels skin related ailments1 hour ago