Parliamentary commission constituted on court directives: Home Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs department on Sunday said that the Parliamentary Commission on missing persons was constituted on the directives of the Balochistan High Court.

The statement issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, about the background of the establishment of the commission on missing persons, stated that the commission was constituted in the light of the order given on 17th November 2021 by the High Court, Balochistan.

The high-power Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry was constituted under Section 3 of 1969.

It further said that the commission has been tasked to review the case of each missing person for safe recovery and devise a mechanism for support and assistance to the families of the missing persons provided that the missing person is not involved in any act of terrorism against the state.

The proposal was submitted for approval in the meeting of the provincial cabinet and the cabinet unanimously approved the establishment of a parliamentary commission, in the light of which the notification of the commission has been issued.

Home and Tribal Minister Zia Lango will be the chairman of the commission while Members of the provincial assembly Mir Asad Baloch, ZamraK Khan Achakzai, Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani and Zahid Reiki have been nominated as members.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs will be the Secretary of the Commission.