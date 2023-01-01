UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Commission Constituted On Court Directives: Home Dept

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Parliamentary commission constituted on court directives: Home Dept

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs department on Sunday said that the Parliamentary Commission on missing persons was constituted on the directives of the Balochistan High Court.

The statement issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, about the background of the establishment of the commission on missing persons, stated that the commission was constituted in the light of the order given on 17th November 2021 by the High Court, Balochistan.

The high-power Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry was constituted under Section 3 of 1969.

It further said that the commission has been tasked to review the case of each missing person for safe recovery and devise a mechanism for support and assistance to the families of the missing persons provided that the missing person is not involved in any act of terrorism against the state.

The proposal was submitted for approval in the meeting of the provincial cabinet and the cabinet unanimously approved the establishment of a parliamentary commission, in the light of which the notification of the commission has been issued.

Home and Tribal Minister Zia Lango will be the chairman of the commission while Members of the provincial assembly Mir Asad Baloch, ZamraK Khan Achakzai, Malik Naseer Ahmad Shahwani and Zahid Reiki have been nominated as members.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs will be the Secretary of the Commission.

Related Topics

Balochistan Missing Persons Provincial Assembly November Sunday Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

4 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

5 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

7 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.