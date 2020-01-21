UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Committee Approves Name Of Sikandar Sultan Raja As CEC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:36 PM

Parliamentary committee approves name of Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC

Parliamentary committee on Tuesday has approved name of retired bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja for the post of new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Parliamentary committee on Tuesday has approved name of retired bureaucrat Sikandar Sultan Raja for the post of new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).The decision was taken during a meeting of the committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.The participants have also finalized Names of Nisar Durrani from Sindh and Shah Muhammad Jatoi from Baluchistan as members of the commission.On Friday, PM Imran Khan wrote a letter to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and proposed names of Jamil Ahmed, Fazal Abbas Maken and Sikander Sultan Raja for the post of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Among the suggested names by the premier, the opposition parties had reached consensus on the name of Sikandar Sultan Raja with the government.It is pertinent here to mention that the CEC post is vacant since December 6 and the appointments of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan have not been made for a year.Let it be known that the government and the opposition had withdrawn the names that were proposed earlier for the CEC appointment.The government had proposed the names of Babar Yaqoob Fateh, Arif Khan and Fazal Abbas Maken while the opposition had recommended Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar.Afterwards, new names were recommended.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Jatoi December Muslim Post From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US, UK ratify treaty to protect Titanic wreck

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt enhances allocations for dams' c ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin insists Putin-Johnson meeting was 'constru ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung, LG to introduce new kitchen appliances at ..

13 minutes ago

US, South Korea to Modify Springtime's Joint Milit ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi pr ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.