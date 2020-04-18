UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Committee Directs MoFA For Earlier Repatriation Of Stranded Pakistani From Various Countries

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Parliamentary Committee on Immediate Repatriation of Zaireen, Tableeghi Jamaat and Overseas Pakistanis Friday directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and other officials concerned to take immediate steps to repatriate Pakistani nationals trapped in Afghanistan, Iran and Middle East countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Parliamentary Committee on Immediate Repatriation of Zaireen, Tableeghi Jamaat and Overseas Pakistanis Friday directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and other officials concerned to take immediate steps to repatriate Pakistani nationals trapped in Afghanistan, Iran and Middle East countries.

The committee met here with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar in the chair and reviewed the progress made on repatriation of Pakistan from various countries.

Chairman of the sub-committee Shehryar Khan Afridi gave a detailed briefing on the progress made over the subject.

He informed the speaker that 1,097 Tableeghi Jamaat members had been brought back to Pakistan trapped in various countries through special flights.

He said 237 Afghan nationals of Tableeghi Jamaat had been sent back after testing negative of COVID-19.

The speaker was also informed that another 243 foreigners had also been sent back to their respective countries after testing negative.

Shehryar Afridi said 263 Pakistanis returned from Japan and Bangkok to Islamabad had been quarantined. Their samples had been sent for coronavirus test, he added.

He said 50 Zaireen from Taftan border had been brought to Punjab and later, sent to their homes after spending quarantine period.

"Moreover, another flight has brought 250 Pakistanis back from United Arab Emirates who have also been sent to their homes after spending quarantine period," he said. 542 Jeddah return Pakistanis were also quarantined, the minister told the committee.

Shehryar Afridi also submitted progress report on return of stranded Pakistanis from Iran, Afghanistan and Gulf states.

The National Assembly speaker appreciated the efforts of Shehryar Afridi-led parliamentary committee and the efforts of federal and provincial government officials for extending their help in bringing back the trapped Pakistanis from abroad.

Asad Qaisar, however, took cognizance of the reports about reluctance of Afghan authorities to immediately repatriate Pakistanis and directed MoFA to accelerate the process.

He also contacted Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf and directed to put the process on a fast-track so as the trapped Pakistanis could be brought back on emergent basis.

The speaker also decided to contact Afghan ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistani envoy in Kabul so as the matter could be taken up at the highest level and impediments in return of Pakistani nationals could be removed.

He also directed to convene a special meeting of the parliamentary committee next week to be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Dr Moeed Yousaf and other stakeholders so as the matter could be resolved.

The speaker also would take up the matter of return of Pakistani labourers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Iran.

He took notice of poor quality of food and hygiene in quarantine center in Faislabad and directed Punjab chief minister to order an immediate probe into the matter.

It was also decided that speaker would chair a meeting on April 21, to speak to Ulema, scholars and leaders of religious parties to help maintain religious harmony during the holy month of Ramazan.

