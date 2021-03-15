UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Committee Directs To Write Letter To Chief Secretary KP

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:06 PM

Parliamentary committee directs to write letter to Chief Secretary KP

Parliamentary committee on Procedure, Conduct of Business Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday directed to write a letter to Chief Secretary KP for ensuring participation of Director General Excise and Taxation Department and Secretary in the next meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary committee on Procedure, Conduct of business Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday directed to write a letter to Chief Secretary KP for ensuring participation of Director General Excise and Taxation Department and Secretary in the next meeting.

The committee issued the directives while expressing its displeasure over the non-implementation of its decision by the Excise and Taxation Department.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan and attended by MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Mir Kalam Khan, Khalid Khan , Liaqat Ali Khan , Maleeha Ali , Asghar Khan, Waqar Ahmed Khan, Asiya Khattak and concerned officials of various departments.

The meeting discussed in detail the privilege motions of MPA Fahim Ahmad, Asiya Khattak and Liaqat Ali Khan.

MPA Fahim Ahamed said closure of his commercial by concerned authorities on a pretext of non-observance of Standard Operating Procedures was a part of political victimization.

The concerned officials informed the committee that action against the plaza was not a victimization.

The members of the committee directed the concerned officials to submit a list of commercial plazas closed for violating Coronavious SoPs on the ring road and other areas of the city.

The committee also discussed a complaint of the MPA Aysia Khattak regarding a misbehave by Station House Officer Takht Nasrati Police Station and DPO Karack at police checkpoint.

She said that police misbehaved with her brother despite revealing their identification when they were stopped at the check post . The committee decided to summon the concerned police officials for the next meeting so that they could give an explanation of the incident.

The other privileges motions were not taken up as concerned Members Provincial Assembly were not present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Police Station Provincial Assembly Asghar Khan Road Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical ..

7 minutes ago

Alef Group, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre sign M ..

7 minutes ago

Department of Community Development forms committe ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Day to be celebrated enthusiastically in ..

38 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges ..

40 seconds ago

COVID-19: SOP's violation continues,DHA suggested ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.