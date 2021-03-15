Parliamentary committee directs to write letter to Chief Secretary KP

Parliamentary committee on Procedure, Conduct of Business Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday directed to write a letter to Chief Secretary KP for ensuring participation of Director General Excise and Taxation Department and Secretary in the next meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary committee on Procedure, Conduct of business Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday directed to write a letter to Chief Secretary KP for ensuring participation of Director General Excise and Taxation Department and Secretary in the next meeting.

The committee issued the directives while expressing its displeasure over the non-implementation of its decision by the Excise and Taxation Department.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan and attended by MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Mir Kalam Khan, Khalid Khan , Liaqat Ali Khan , Maleeha Ali , Asghar Khan, Waqar Ahmed Khan, Asiya Khattak and concerned officials of various departments.

The meeting discussed in detail the privilege motions of MPA Fahim Ahmad, Asiya Khattak and Liaqat Ali Khan.

MPA Fahim Ahamed said closure of his commercial by concerned authorities on a pretext of non-observance of Standard Operating Procedures was a part of political victimization.

The concerned officials informed the committee that action against the plaza was not a victimization.

The members of the committee directed the concerned officials to submit a list of commercial plazas closed for violating Coronavious SoPs on the ring road and other areas of the city.

The committee also discussed a complaint of the MPA Aysia Khattak regarding a misbehave by Station House Officer Takht Nasrati Police Station and DPO Karack at police checkpoint.

She said that police misbehaved with her brother despite revealing their identification when they were stopped at the check post . The committee decided to summon the concerned police officials for the next meeting so that they could give an explanation of the incident.

The other privileges motions were not taken up as concerned Members Provincial Assembly were not present in the meeting.