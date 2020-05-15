UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Committee Discuss CPEC Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

The parliamentary committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday discussed the issues of taxes and duties pertaining to the special economic zones of Rashakai, Dhabeji and Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):The parliamentary committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Thursday discussed the issues of taxes and duties pertaining to the special economic zones of Rashakai, Dhabeji and Faisalabad.

The committee which was chaired by MNA Sher Ali Arbab was briefed by Chairman National Highway Authority about the ongoing and completed infrastructure projects under CPEC.

The committee was told that the issues pertaining to taxes and duties of the special economic zones were taken up with State Bank of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue.

The committee advised the Board of Investment, Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan to resolve issues of these special economic zones on priority basis so that the early harvest projects could be ready for economic activity.

