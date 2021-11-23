UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Committee For Improved Compensation To Rehabilitate People Of Ex-FATA

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:21 PM

Parliamentary Committee for improved compensation to rehabilitate people of Ex-FATA

Parliamentary Committee on Development of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) raised concern about complex process of compensation paid for rehabilitation and relief services regarding destructed markets, shops, houses or any other in all merged districts of erstwhile FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Development of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) raised concern about complex process of compensation paid for rehabilitation and relief services regarding destructed markets, shops, houses or any other in all merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Director General Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department KPK briefed the participants about rehabilitation efforts so far initiated by KPK government.

He said that 95 billion rupee has been distributed so far. The member asked about Audit of released amount.

The member also raised concern about the survey method to compensate for destruction and demolition in Ex-FATA and also sought clearance about compensation paid.

The committee Member said that ground situation was different as no amount has been paid for reconstruction of the houses.

The member said that 1200 shopkeepers have been paid but there are 6600 shops in Miran Shah alone which have not been paid till date.

Chairman committee proposed that parliamentarians be taken on board regarding compensation and survey in merged areas. It also proposed to held next meeting in Peshawar.

The committee unanimously directed the PDMA KPK to held meeting with public representatives along with concerned district administration within next 15 days to take them on board regarding compensation and survey made so far.

Sadiq Khan special envoy for Afghanistan proposed that all issues be listed down and this list of challenges to Erstwhile FATA be sent to KP government.

MNA Ms Shandana Gulzar said that this committee was to make life easier for the common people in FATA as their employment was under threat.

The member committee also raised the issue that people of Khyber , Bajur and other areas were not paid any amount as compensation.

Chairman also said that only two committee meetings of working group of administrative, development and Finance were held and stressed for more work in this regard.

While responding to calling attention notice of Non provision of 3 percent NFC share for development of Erstwhile FATA, Representative of Finance Division briefed the participants about 10th NFC meeting and about allocation of 3 percent share for development of Erstwhile FATA.

Sub-committee under chairmanship of KPK Minister Finance was formulated to streamline this issue.

The committee suggested that FATA programs and development schemes be included in PSDP schemes. The member also asked about total release of amount for ex-FATA development so far, whether it is development grant or project.

The committee recommended to ensure special provision of FATA schemes. It also recommended for accelerating the process of developing consensus on 10th NFC award.

Taking notice of absence of Representatives of Kamyab Jawan programme for briefing on merged ares, the committee recommended for moving Privilege Motion against joint secretary Kamyab Jawan Programme for not attending the committee meeting.

FBR representatives briefed the participants about Federal tax concession to Erstwhile FATA. The committee suggested for establishment of FBR facilitation centre for in Ex-FATA and Ex-PATA.

The committee proposed that industry in Ex-FATA and Ex-PATA should adjust local for employment and for cheap provision of locally produced items.

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Sadiq khan, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan MNAs Ms shandana Gulzar Khan, Dr.Haider Ali khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Molana Jamul Din, Jawad Hussain, Zafar Khan, Dr Aysha Ghaus Pasha, Jamal Ud Din, Abdul Shakoor and representatives of Finance Division, PDMA KPK, FBR , PRSP and NDMA.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA FBR Market All Government Industry Share Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

Dulsco launch unique Oil Re-Refinery Plant in UAE

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International Presid ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives International President of Bank of America

22 minutes ago
 Monitoring officer of ECP visits Sujawal, review d ..

Monitoring officer of ECP visits Sujawal, review door-to-door voters verificatio ..

36 seconds ago
 Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Ma ..

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

37 seconds ago
 Three die of coronavirus in KP

Three die of coronavirus in KP

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.