Parliamentary Committee for improved compensation to rehabilitate people of Ex-FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Committee on Development of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) raised concern about complex process of compensation paid for rehabilitation and relief services regarding destructed markets, shops, houses or any other in all merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Director General Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department KPK briefed the participants about rehabilitation efforts so far initiated by KPK government.

He said that 95 billion rupee has been distributed so far. The member asked about Audit of released amount.

The member also raised concern about the survey method to compensate for destruction and demolition in Ex-FATA and also sought clearance about compensation paid.

The committee Member said that ground situation was different as no amount has been paid for reconstruction of the houses.

The member said that 1200 shopkeepers have been paid but there are 6600 shops in Miran Shah alone which have not been paid till date.

Chairman committee proposed that parliamentarians be taken on board regarding compensation and survey in merged areas. It also proposed to held next meeting in Peshawar.

The committee unanimously directed the PDMA KPK to held meeting with public representatives along with concerned district administration within next 15 days to take them on board regarding compensation and survey made so far.

Sadiq Khan special envoy for Afghanistan proposed that all issues be listed down and this list of challenges to Erstwhile FATA be sent to KP government.

MNA Ms Shandana Gulzar said that this committee was to make life easier for the common people in FATA as their employment was under threat.

The member committee also raised the issue that people of Khyber , Bajur and other areas were not paid any amount as compensation.

Chairman also said that only two committee meetings of working group of administrative, development and Finance were held and stressed for more work in this regard.

While responding to calling attention notice of Non provision of 3 percent NFC share for development of Erstwhile FATA, Representative of Finance Division briefed the participants about 10th NFC meeting and about allocation of 3 percent share for development of Erstwhile FATA.

Sub-committee under chairmanship of KPK Minister Finance was formulated to streamline this issue.

The committee suggested that FATA programs and development schemes be included in PSDP schemes. The member also asked about total release of amount for ex-FATA development so far, whether it is development grant or project.

The committee recommended to ensure special provision of FATA schemes. It also recommended for accelerating the process of developing consensus on 10th NFC award.

Taking notice of absence of Representatives of Kamyab Jawan programme for briefing on merged ares, the committee recommended for moving Privilege Motion against joint secretary Kamyab Jawan Programme for not attending the committee meeting.

FBR representatives briefed the participants about Federal tax concession to Erstwhile FATA. The committee suggested for establishment of FBR facilitation centre for in Ex-FATA and Ex-PATA.

The committee proposed that industry in Ex-FATA and Ex-PATA should adjust local for employment and for cheap provision of locally produced items.

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy for Afghanistan Sadiq khan, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan MNAs Ms shandana Gulzar Khan, Dr.Haider Ali khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Molana Jamul Din, Jawad Hussain, Zafar Khan, Dr Aysha Ghaus Pasha, Jamal Ud Din, Abdul Shakoor and representatives of Finance Division, PDMA KPK, FBR , PRSP and NDMA.