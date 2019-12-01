Parliamentary Committee on appointment of CEC, Members to meet on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been called on December 3 at 10.00 am in Parliament House.

The Parliamentary committee will consider nominations for appointment of Members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the Treasury and the Opposition, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The Treasury and the Opposition forwarded their nominations for appointment of Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, who onward transmitted the same to the Parliamentary Committee for consideration.