Parliamentary Committee On CPEC Delegation Visits OLMT Depot

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:31 PM

A five-member delegation of National Assembly's Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visited the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) depot at Dera Gujran, here on Friday

The delegation consisted of Chairman Sher Arbab Ali and members including MNAs Zahid Akram Durrani, Noor Alam Khan and others.

Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi and MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi welcomed the delegation and apprised them about the functioning of various departments of the depot.

The delegation inspected different sections of OLMT depot including Control Centre, Maintenance Shed, Washing and Parking area and others.

The committee members were briefed by Deputy General Manger Dr Qamer Mehmood about working mechanism of the electric train.

The delegates expressed satisfaction over the state-of-the-art mass transit project and appreciated the staff for maintaining extraordinary arrangements.

Secretary Transport Wajiaullah Kundi, Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) MD Mirza Naseer, GM (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah and Chinese Contractor were present on the occasion.

Later, the delegates also took a ride on the Orange Line Metro Train and reviewed the facilities provided to the commuters at the train and stations. They took ride from Dera Gujran train Station and traveled to Lakshmi Chowk.

