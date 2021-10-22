Parliamentary committee on CPEC visits FIEDMC, Allama Iqbal Industrial City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of National Assembly's Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Thursday visited Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

The delegation was comprised of Chairman Sher Arbab Ali and members including former speaker national assembly Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, MNAs Nafeesa Anayatullah Khattak, Zahid Akram Durani, Noor Alam Khan and Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.

The delegation inspected different parts of the FIEDMC and Allama Iqbal Industrial City. The committee members were briefed by Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Rana Yousaf on ongoing projects.

FIEDMC Director Zia Alamdar Hussain, Site Admin FIEDMC Rana Touseef and others were present on the occasion.

Later, talking to media, Chairman Committee Sher Arbab Ali expressed satisfaction over the foreign investment being made by the number of national and foreign investors in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City. He said that facilities were being provided to the investors in the industrial estates by the provincial and Federal government in the light of the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chairman Committee Sher Arbab Ali said this was the parliamentary committee which was comprised of members of parliament of other parties also. He said that all political parties were agreed on the point that foreign investment in FIEDMC and industrial estate should be encouraged at all costs.