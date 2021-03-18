UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentary Committee On Electoral Reforms To Be Notified After Finalization Of Senate Parliamentary Party Leaders' List: Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:56 PM

Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms to be notified after finalization of Senate parliamentary party leaders' list: Speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms would be notified after finalization of the list of parliamentary leaders in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said a Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms would be notified after finalization of the list of parliamentary leaders in Senate.

In a letter written to Parliamentary leaders in National Assembly, Senate, he said committee was being constituted to establish a credible, transparent electoral system and to ensure transparent, free and fair elections at all levels, besides putting an end to venues that allow corrupt practices that are eroding our parliamentary democracy.

The parliamentary leaders were informed that the speaker in consultation with the chairman Senate had decided to constitute the committee comprising the leaders of the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and Senate to undertake comprehensive electoral reforms in pursuant to the agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Democracy All

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

16 minutes ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

15 minutes ago

Govt wants to bring electoral reforms before Next ..

2 minutes ago

Main French Book Fair Canceled for Second Year

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador Remains in Moscow, Continues Engagem ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.