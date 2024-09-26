Open Menu

Parliamentary Committee On Kashmir Condemns Farcical Elections In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir condemns farcical elections in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has strongly condemned the recent elections held in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), labeling them a complete farce.

 

He criticized India’s attempts to manipulate the political landscape in Kashmir, stressing that the international community must take notice of and condemn these undemocratic actions, said a press release.

“The so-called elections in IIOJK are an insult to democracy and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. These elections are neither free nor fair, and the results are premeditated to further India’s occupation,” said Noon.

He urged global powers to step forward and reject these elections as illegitimate, pointing out that the Indian government was using these elections to distort the ground realities in the occupied region.

Speaking alongside Noon, prominent Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted, "India is using these elections to propagate three key false narratives: that Kashmir is not an international issue, that the situation is normal, and that local governance is functioning smoothly."

He firmly stated that the ground realities contradict these claims, with the people of Kashmir continuing to suffer under India’s brutal military occupation.

Moreover, Mushaal Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, called the elections a 'complete farce', stating, "The Indian government is using them as a tool to mislead the international community." 

"The true aspirations of the Kashmiri people remain suppressed, and that meaningful dialogue, not rigged elections, is the way forward for lasting peace in the region," she reiterated.

Related Topics

India Democracy Wife Jammu Safi Government

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 hour ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

4 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan