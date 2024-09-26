Parliamentary Committee On Kashmir Condemns Farcical Elections In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, has strongly condemned the recent elections held in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), labeling them a complete farce.
He criticized India’s attempts to manipulate the political landscape in Kashmir, stressing that the international community must take notice of and condemn these undemocratic actions, said a press release.
“The so-called elections in IIOJK are an insult to democracy and the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. These elections are neither free nor fair, and the results are premeditated to further India’s occupation,” said Noon.
He urged global powers to step forward and reject these elections as illegitimate, pointing out that the Indian government was using these elections to distort the ground realities in the occupied region.
Speaking alongside Noon, prominent Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi highlighted, "India is using these elections to propagate three key false narratives: that Kashmir is not an international issue, that the situation is normal, and that local governance is functioning smoothly."
He firmly stated that the ground realities contradict these claims, with the people of Kashmir continuing to suffer under India’s brutal military occupation.
Moreover, Mushaal Mullick, Chairperson of Peace and Culture, wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, called the elections a 'complete farce', stating, "The Indian government is using them as a tool to mislead the international community."
"The true aspirations of the Kashmiri people remain suppressed, and that meaningful dialogue, not rigged elections, is the way forward for lasting peace in the region," she reiterated.
