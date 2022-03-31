Parliamentary Committee on National Security to be briefed on 'threat letter' today: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be briefed on the "threat letter" that pertained to the regime change in the country, later in the day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be briefed on the "threat letter" that pertained to the regime change in the country, later in the day.

In a tweet, the minister said the foreign powers had no right to change a democratically elected government in Pakistan through a conspiracy.

"No compromise will be made on Pakistan's security and sovereignty," he added.

