Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet on July 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the National Assembly Hall, Islamabad on July 5 (Tuesday) to discuss current national security issues.

A letter has been sent to the members of the Committee to attend the meeting including Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Senior Parliamentary Leaders of both the Houses, Federal Ministers, Senior Political Leaders, Provincial Chief Ministers, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee will also be attended by senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of Standing Committees on Defense, Federal Secretaries Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, Health and National Security Division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In the absence of NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who will be away from the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting and it will be attended by the services chiefs and heads of other relevant agencies.

Special security arrangements will be in place out and inside of the Parliament on the occasion. In all, 140 members of the two houses have been invited to the meeting, including members of the security committee.

The NA through a motion last month had already permitted to use the premises for the meeting.

