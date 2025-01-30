Parliamentary committee reviews human trafficking, smuggling issues in Punjab

The first meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling was convened at the Punjab Assembly, on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The first meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling was convened at the Punjab Assembly, on Thursday.

The session chaired by MPA Uzma Kardar MPA was attended by key stakeholders, including administrative secretaries, Additional Inspector General of Police, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers from high-risk districts, representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), civil society groups and foreign delegates.

The meeting addressed the critical issue of human trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants (SOM) , which continues to devastate communities in Punjab and beyond.

MPA Uzma Kardar who is the convener of the committee, emphasized the gravity of the situation noting the loss of hundreds of Pakistani lives in recent tragedies involving irregular cross-border smuggling to Greece and Spain. She highlighted that internal trafficking, which exploits individuals through bonded labor and forced commercial sex work, remains a significant problem that tarnishes Pakistan’s international reputation. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has introduced several programs for youth and women in Punjab to create local opportunities through empowerment of young people.

"The government of Pakistan made national action plan to curb human trafficking within and outside the country" said MPA Uzma Kardar.

She also acknowledged the support of civil society organizations like the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) whose advocacy efforts contributed to the establishment of the committee and have been instrumental in raising awareness on the issue.

In her address, Kardar extended her gratitude to Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan and Secretary Amir Habib for prioritizing the issue and for their cooperation in launching the special committee.

During the meeting, the committee called for urgent action. MPA Uzma Kardar directed that every district establish a dedicated Anti-Human Trafficking Cell within the police department by February 28, 2025 and submit report to the committee secretary.

These cells will be responsible for monitoring and addressing trafficking issues within their respective jurisdictions. Additionally, Deputy Commissioners were urged to revitalize district-level anti-trafficking committees with a requirement for monthly meetings to be conducted and their outcomes shared with the committee’s secretary. The committee will meet on regular basis in every month to track the performance of the administrative departments on TIP and SOM. "This time we focused on the hotspot districts but next time we shall invite all the districts of Punjab".

The committee also proposed that Deputy Commissioners from Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala compile and submit a database of victimized families within the next week. A visit to these affected families is scheduled for the first week of February 2025.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, praised the formation of the committee, describing it as a crucial step towards strengthening legislative oversight on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM). He noted that the committee’s work would help ensure accountability at the local level and drive the implementation of laws designed to combat these crimes.

In addition to discussions on trafficking, MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Task Force on Skill Development highlighted the government’s efforts to empower youth and women through skill development programs. Chatha stressed the importance of engaging youth in productive skills and entrepreneurship to prevent them from falling prey to trafficking and exploitation.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to continued collaboration among governmental bodies, civil society and international partners to combat human trafficking and smuggling issues in Punjab.