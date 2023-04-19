Parliamentary committee reviews proposed amendments to Election Act 2017

A Parliamentary Committee meeting was held on Wednesday to review proposed amendments by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Act 2017

The committee chaired by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, examined the proposed amendments in the context of the Constitution of Pakistan, particularly with regards to the powers of the President and Governors of the Provinces as envisaged in Articles 48, 58, 105 and 112 of the Constitution of Pakistan..

The committee stressed the importance of ensuring that any changes to the Elections Act are in accordance with the Constitution. For this reason, it was agreed to insert the term "subject to the Constitution" in the proposed sections 57(1) and 58 of the Constitution of the country.

The Committee also discussed the matter of impediments in exercise of contempt powers of the ECP.

Passing legislation to protect the dignity of the Election Commission was urged. It was also noted that some other issues in the Election Act, 2017 need to be addressed , however, keeping in view the limited scope of this Committee, it (the Committee) referred other issues to the Parliamentary Committee constituted by the Speaker for election reforms.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Taj Haider, MNA Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhanddla, MNA Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and senior officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Election Commission of Pakistan attended the meeting.