Open Menu

Parliamentary Committee To Decide Interim CM Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

The meeting of the parliamentary committee for the selection of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan is set to take place on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the parliamentary committee for the selection of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan is set to take place on Thursday.

The outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has sent the Names of Ali Hassan Zahri and Naseer Ahmad to the six members parliamentary committee for the nomination of the interim CM.

Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran were included in the parliamentary committee, said a notification issued here.

Abdulwahid Siddiqui, Younis Zehri and Ahmed Nawaz Kakar were included in the parliamentary committee on behalf of the leader of the opposition.

The parliamentary committee comprising three members each from the government and the opposition sides has formed as the Balochistan chief minister and the opposition leader have not evolved a consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister.

The matter will be sent to the election commission if the parliamentary committee does not decide the name of caretaker chief minister of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 MC Orangi Town inspects park

MC Orangi Town inspects park

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victor ..

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Sq ..

7 minutes ago
 UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding i ..

UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

7 minutes ago
 Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist laun ..

Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

7 minutes ago
 SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

23 minutes ago
Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

21 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

14 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

14 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

14 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

14 minutes ago
 CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug deale ..

CCPO orders for steps against criminals,drug dealers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan