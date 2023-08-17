Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The meeting of the parliamentary committee for the selection of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan is set to take place on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The meeting of the parliamentary committee for the selection of the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan is set to take place on Thursday.

The outgoing Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has sent the Names of Ali Hassan Zahri and Naseer Ahmad to the six members parliamentary committee for the nomination of the interim CM.

Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran were included in the parliamentary committee, said a notification issued here.

Abdulwahid Siddiqui, Younis Zehri and Ahmed Nawaz Kakar were included in the parliamentary committee on behalf of the leader of the opposition.

The parliamentary committee comprising three members each from the government and the opposition sides has formed as the Balochistan chief minister and the opposition leader have not evolved a consensus on the name of the caretaker chief minister.

The matter will be sent to the election commission if the parliamentary committee does not decide the name of caretaker chief minister of the province.