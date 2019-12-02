Parliamentary committee to discuss appointment of CEC, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A Parliamentary Committee will meet on Tuesday to held discussion in an effort to reach an understanding on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Shireen Mazari will chair the meeting of the committee which will consider the nominations, for appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Sindh and Balochistan forwarded by the treasury and opposition.

The treasury and opposition forwarded their nominations to the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who sent them to the parliamentary committee for consideration.

President Pakistan Muslim League(N) and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had written a letter to the Prime Minister proposing three Names for the position of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) asking him not to delay the matter any further.

Shehbaz proposed the names of Nasir Mehmood Khosa, Jaleel Abbas Jillani and Akhlaq Ahmed Tarrar for the position of CEC.

The Chief Election Commissioner is scheduled to retire on December 6.

According to section (3) of the Election Act 2017, the bench of the commission must comprise of at least three members.

Shehbaz had also written a letter to the Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate proposing three names each for the post of member Election Commission Sindh and Balochistan.

The opposition leader had proposed the names of Nisar Durrani, Justice retired Abdur Rusul Memon and Aurangzeb Haq from Sindh while putting forward the names of Advocate Supreme Court Shah Muhammad Jatoi, former Advocate General Muhammad Rauf Atta and Raheela Durrani for member Election Commission Balochistan.

According to the constitution, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader need to engage in meaningful consultation to reach a consensus over the appointment of members of the Election Commission.